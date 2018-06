Juliet Ibrahim who is currently in Russia to watch the Nigeria v Argentina match has sent best wishes to the Super Eagles.

She wrote on her Twitter page:

Best of luck today #supereagles #juju is in town to make sure that no one tries any BS! Las las is for me to jump on the field and shake my bum bum to distract them all… #worldcup #Nigeria #RussiaWorldCup2018

Leave a Comment…

comments