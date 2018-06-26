Kanayo O. Kanayo sends condolences to D’banj over son’s death; implores fans to choose their words carefully

Veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo took to his page few minutes ago to pay his condolences to D’banj over his lost son.

He wrote:

“My sympathy goes out to you at this trying times. Many things happen in this journey of life we cannot explain how and why they happened. But in all things we give thanks to our creator, please my brother accept my sincere condolences. @iambangalee

To our social media fans, words can console, demoralize, infuriate, calm, strengthen, IT CAN KILL. Please let’s be careful with the words we employ in situations as this.”

