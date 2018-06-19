Kanye West, Jidenna, The Game, Tyga, J.Cole and other celebs mourn XXXTentacion

American Celebrities including Kanye West, Jidenna, The Game, J.Cole, Tyga and many others have taken to their respective social media accounts to mourn the death of rapper XXXTenctacion who was shot dead on Monday in Maimi.

The 20-year-old rapper whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was ambushed by two men in a Black SUV, while he was leaving a motorcycle dealership. The men pulled out guns and shot him dead.

XXXTentacion who was a promising talent was awaiting trial for domestic violence against his pregnant girlfriend. He was also facing more than a dozen felony charges and has been on house arrest until recently after the judge let him out so he could tour.

Here are their tributes below..