Entertainment

Kanye West, Jidenna, The Game, Tyga, J.Cole and other celebs mourn XXXTentacion

American Celebrities including Kanye West, Jidenna, The Game,  J.Cole, Tyga and many others have taken to their respective social media accounts to mourn the death of rapper XXXTenctacion who was shot dead on Monday in Maimi.

The 20-year-old rapper whose real name is  Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was ambushed by two men in a Black SUV, while he was leaving a motorcycle dealership. The men pulled out guns and shot him dead.

 

XXXTentacion who was a promising talent was awaiting trial for domestic violence against his pregnant girlfriend. He was also facing more than a dozen felony charges and has been on house arrest until recently after the judge let him out so he could tour.

Here are their tributes below..

 

 


You may also like

Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui reacts as boyfriend closed the wine shop he opened for her

Nigerian Model “Chika Lann” Finally Loose Her N40Million Hair after Nigeria lost to Croatia (Video)

Photos: Lesbian Lovers kicked out of Uber for kissing & touching in back seat

Nigerians React as Photos Of Wizkid Are Being Sold Online for N130k on The Internet

“I look forward to men dying mysteriously one by one” – Nigerian UK-based presenter

Fans call out ex-BBNaija housemate, Princess over her surprising big hips

Swanky Jerry has a word for those over sharing their business on social media

”Absentee dads deserve both public and private insults plus correct thunder” – Mary Njoku disagrees with Angela Okorie

Olamide gives reasons why he can’t help humans for now

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *