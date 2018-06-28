Entertainment

Kemi Olunloyo Converts To Islam – Fans React (Photos)

Controversial Nigerian Investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has revealed on social media that she is now a Muslim.

See her post & photos below…

I’m converting to #Islam soon. My grandma died at 102yo. She’ll be proud of me. I stayed with her 3 years from 10-13yo cos my school was closer to her house. We prayed 5 times daily instead of once a week with EVIL PEOPLE, celebrated lots of different #Eid and #Ramadan parties. Islam is where I can find PEACE and it’s the religion of peace. ��. SWIPE � to see memories of my dad’s beloved mom. She gave birth to a genius. #hnnkemi #hnnreligion

I hope u people realize I went to a Catholic church all my life and Catholic school while I was living with my grandma. I went to mass March 12th 2017 till my life changed when I was dragged out of my home March 14th 2017 by armed police on orders of the IGP on behalf of a pastor. The #ptsd I have been battling has been ignored by everyone. I’m done with Christianity. It has brought me turmoil. Anyone who has islamophobia should unfollow me please. Nothing is forever. Islam is the peace I need. THE END!

 


