Kemi Olunloyo writes heartfelt open letter to Linda Ikeji

Kemi Olunloyo has written an open letter to media mogul Linda Ikeji after their drama in which she publicly apologized.

Read the letter below:

AN OPEN LETTER TO #LINDAIKEJI

Dear @officiallindaikeji it’s time to LET GO OF THE HURT, PAIN AND ANGER. I have forgiven you on the prison comment and the entire past on the video. Just promise me that you will one day empower these youth by teaching them how to blog and make money doing it RIGHT. I want you to be the one to do it. U once told the media you were following my footsteps and Perez when we were in America. I will come witness it when you are ready, even teach them monetization FREE. I’m on an indefinite Medical leave till I heal. ❤

❤

•God will Lift me AND you. •God will Hear you. •God will Lead you.•God will Help you.•

God will Guide you.•God will Elect you.•God will Name you.•God will Crown you.

•God will Direct you.•God will Locate you.•God will Select you.•God will Bless you.

•God will Heal you.•God will Favour you.•God will Elevate you.•God will Rescue you.

•God will Defend you.•God will Protect you.•God will Liberate you.•God will Restore you.

•God will Promote you.•God will Position you.•God will Support you.•God will Connect you.

•God will Increase you.•God will Celebrate you.•God will Announce you.

GOD WILL NEVER SEND YOU TO A PRISON. IT IS HARD TO RECOVER FROM #PTSD.

Thank u and love you Linda. Good luck with Linda Ikeji Media. Pls acknowledge my letter. I truly mean it. It’s over.

