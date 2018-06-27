Entertainment, Gossip, Sports

Kenneth Omeruo’s wife calls Jay Jay Okocha a mad man following his criticism of the Super Eagles

Wife of Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo has slammed former Nigerian captain, Jay Jay Okocha for expressing his disappointment at Super Eagles’ performance in Super Eagles’ loss to Argentina yesterday.

“I am a bit disappointed with Omeruo, he would have seen the run of Messi and maybe take a step or two to be able to cut that ball off.” Okocha said during his analysis of the game on SuperSport.

Reacting to the comment by Jay Jay Okocha, Chioma, who tied the knot with her husband Kenneth Omeruo last month, slammed the Nigerian football legend by calling him a mad man.

