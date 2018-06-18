Entertainment, Viral

Kenyan socialites Vera Sidika and Huddah Monroe shade each other

Vera Sidika and Huddah Monroe are the most popular socialites in Kenya but word has been that they hate each other over supremacy battles.

The two girls has yet again threw shade at each other on Snapchat . It all started when Vera revealed she is about to start a new business venture which would employ many and make bit-hes believers.

She wrote; “bi-ches will become believers’..The quote is a favorite of Huddah Monroe who has since launched a makeup and beauty line.”

Huddah responded to the shade revealing she is in no competition with anyone and it’s all love.

-Gistreel


