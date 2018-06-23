Killers of OOU students revealed – Their reason for killing youngsters will leave you angry

After Police launched an investigation into the killings of a 22 year-old student Oriade Adebisi and his girlfriend, Julian Eke Imaga, it was discovered that two members of the Black Axe Confraternity were responsible. Julian Imaga, 18 years-old and Adebisi were both students of Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ago Iwoye.

IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by DCP Abba Kyari, in collaboration, with Oyo State FSARS and Ogun State Police Command, arrested the suspects in Oru, Ogun state.

Abba Kyari, wrote via his Facebook page, the cultists on the night of 28 May, ambushed the deceased while driving in an Honda Crostour Car with Reg.No. FST 350 FA. The incident happened after Adebisi and Juliana visited a friend of his identified as Akogun.

“All of a sudden as he was driving towards Oru junction, three armed men emerged on a motorcycle and whisked away the said Oriade Adebisi and his friend together with the car to unknown destination. “On the receipt of this complaint on 3 June, Operatives of the IGP-Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by DCP ABBA Kyari in collaborations of Oyo state FSARS and Ogun state police command swiftly swooped on the hoodlums and two of the principal suspects Muritala Babatunde and Taiwo Rasak were subsequently arrested.”

One of the killers, Muritala Babatunde(29) said to be the leader of the Black Axe Fraternity, in his confession, said he killed Adebisi because he did not recognise his ranking in the Aiye Fraternity and was giving another cult group money