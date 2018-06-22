“Killers of missing OOU students are not SARS officers” – ACP Abayomi Shogunle, warns parents to advise their daughters to stop dating Yahoo boys.

ACP, Abayomi Shogunle, has reacted to the claims made by a twitter user that Juliana, the young OOU student and her boyfriend who were found dead on Wednesday June 20th, were killed by SARS officers.

Juliana and her boyfriend were missing for weeks after going out on a date – the boyfriend’s car was found with just her slippers inside. After weeks of searching and investigation, their decomposing bodies were found inside a bush.

The boyfriend was a 300-Level Computer Science student of OOU while the girl was a Diploma student of the same institution.

Twitter user, @pamelasuccess claimed on her twitter handle that SARS officers were behind the killing of the young girl and her boyfriend.

She has since deleted her tweet.

ACP Shogunle reacted to the claim and announced that the killers of the young lovers have been arrested and are not SARS officers.

According to him, the motive for the killing was as a result of a business deal that went wrong and he warned parents to advise their daughters to stop dating Yahoo boys.

See his tweets below,

Leave a Comment…

comments