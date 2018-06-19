Killings and kidnappings in Zamfara & Birnin Gwari axis have reached a hopeless level – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the incessant killings and kidnappings in Zamfara & Birnin Gwari roads by armed bandits. Shehu says the situation have reached such a hopeless level now, he added that even Government functionaries, security and defence personals have joined the victims in praying for a Divine intervention.

The senator said this via his Twitter handle, while urging the President to order the use of drones by security and defence forces to combat the activities of these violent bandits. He added that ;the current strategy of Opening car boots at checkpoints will change nothing.

See what he wrote below

The killings and kidnappings in Zamfara & Birnin Gwari axis has reached such a hopeless level now, that even Government functionaries & security & defence personals have joined the victims in praying for a Devine intervention. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) June 18, 2018

That is my problem with PMB does it mean that he is not aware of massacre that is going on??? Primary responsibility of any government is to secure the life and property of her people, any government that can not do that is a failure. — real @KCA (@reallyKCA3) June 18, 2018

An incompetence Government is worse than Armed Robbers, and that is what Nigeria is currently going through. May God help us to get it right 2019! — Atsar Gundu Jnr (@AtsarGundu_Jnr) June 18, 2018

Distinguished senator, what do we do to stop this barbaric killings? What do we do about the high insecurity? I believe the politicians played a vital role in all these and if care is not taken and measures put in place to stem it, I’m afraid we are heading to a state of anarchy. — iseoluwa elkanah (@ElkanahIseoluwa) June 19, 2018



