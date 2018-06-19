Metro News, Trending

Killings and kidnappings in Zamfara & Birnin Gwari axis have reached a hopeless level – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the incessant  killings and kidnappings in Zamfara & Birnin Gwari roads by armed bandits. Shehu says the situation have reached such a hopeless level now,  he added that even Government functionaries, security and  defence personals have joined the victims in praying for a Divine intervention.

The senator said this via his Twitter handle, while urging the President to order the use of drones by security and defence forces to combat the activities of these violent bandits. He added that ;the current strategy of Opening car boots at checkpoints will change nothing.

