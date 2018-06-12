Kim Jong Un brought his own portable toilet to the summit with Trump because his excretions contain information about his health that can’t be left behind

North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un brought with him his own portable toilet to Singapore for the summit with U.S. president Donald Trump.

South Korean news agency The Chosunilbo reported that when Kim arrived in Singapore on an Air China Boeing 747, he was accompanied by an IL-76 transport plane carrying food, “his bullet-proof limousine and a portable toilet.”

Accordingly to Lee Yun-keol, who worked in a North Korean Guard Command unit before defecting to South Korea in 2005, “rather than using a public restroom, the leader of North Korea has a personal toilet that follows him around when he travels,” Lee Yun-keol told the Washington Post.



“The leader’s excretions contain information about his health status so they can’t be left behind,” Lee Yun-keol explained.

According to the South Korean news agency Daily NK, there is a customised bathroom built into Kim’s convoy of vehicles at all times.

“The restrooms are not only in Kim Jong Un’s personal train but whatever small or midsize cars he is traveling with and even in special vehicles that are designed for mountainous terrain or snow,” a source in South Pyongan Province familiar with Kim’s Escort Command told the DailyNK in 2015. “There are multiple vehicles within the convoy so that people cannot tell which one he is in, and there is a separate car that acts as his restroom.”

Leave a Comment…

comments