Lady Calls Out A Man Who Parked His Car To ‘Pleasure’ Himself In Front Of Her Shop

A Curvy Nigerian lady @theonlysweetyville took to her Instagram page to share a video of a man who parked in front of her shop to masturbate and later asked her if she liked it, last night, in Lagos.

She Wrote:

Wonder shall never end, I thought have seen it all.. Untill a man parked in front of my shop and got down, for a minute I thought he wanted to buy shawama across the road but I was shocked when this lonely man brought out is dick to self-service off Lagos stress right in front of my shop, I can’t believe what my eyes just saw.. It feels I was dreaming, no be only go see this one oo #thisislagos #whataday


