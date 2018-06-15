Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Lady declares her 11 year old sister missing; but people’s attention is drawn to another thing.

According to her sister, an eleven year old Girl has gone missing and her sister shared the news on her Twitter page, raising awareness for anyone with useful info.

But it’s apparently not what is catching the attention of Twitter users – the lady shared the news alongside her missing sister’s photos, and all people are seeing is how overgrown the missing girl looks.

It seems quite surreal that someone with such a body figure will be that age… the missing girl’s sister, just might have in her anxiety, while typing, type 11 instead of 21… who knows?

See what she shared below and tell us what you think:

