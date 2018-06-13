Lady Drags Her Fiancée On The Ground In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos

A couple about to get married, have released some pretty dramatic pre-wedding photos which have gotten people talking.

The man in the photo is a Nigerian entertainer, MC Roby Ekpo who is about to get married to his fiancee and they have come up with this jaw-dropping idea for their pre-wedding photoshoot.

In one of the photos (seen above) the woman could be seen strangling MC Roby Ekpo as she lifts him from the ground

In another photo, the woman is seen dragging him on the ground while he’s holding a ‘Help me’ Placard.

Social media users have found the pictures very amusing.

Below are more photos:

-gistreel