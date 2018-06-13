Trending

Lady Drags Her Fiancée On The Ground In Lovely Pre-Wedding Photos

A couple about to get married, have released some pretty dramatic pre-wedding photos which have gotten people talking.

The man in the photo is a Nigerian entertainer, MC Roby Ekpo who is about to get married to his fiancee and they have come up with this jaw-dropping idea for their pre-wedding photoshoot.

In one of the photos (seen above) the woman could be seen strangling MC Roby Ekpo as she lifts him from the ground

In another photo, the woman is seen dragging him on the ground while he’s holding a ‘Help me’ Placard.

Social media users have found the pictures very amusing.

Below are more photos:

-gistreel


You may also like

Nigerian Man Reveals Why He Buried His Father In A N32M BMW Jeep

Officers of SARS threatening to shoot Nigerian Singer, African China (Video)

Latest Update: Alizee’s husband to DANE to undergo DNA screening

TV Host fired after Viewers reportedly complained her Dress was Inappropriate for Ramadan

Nigerian Lady rains curses on a man who sent her friend request after insulting her sister

“Once A Guy Sleeps With Me, He Become Wretched For Life”- Slay Queen makes shocking revelation

#EndSars: SARS Officers harass Nigerian man for allegedly committing no offence (Video)

Denrele Edun strips unclad for his 37th birthday (Photos)

School Principal allegedly rapes 17-year-old male student to coma in Anambra

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *