Lady Exposes Pastor For Refusing To Pay After Sleeping With Her (Photos)

An aggrieved lady Hopeyemi Hogunsakin has sent a warning message to a pastor who refused to pay after having an encounter with her.

According to her, the pastor and his Church secretary had s*x with her in an undisclosed hotel, but they dumped her after she got drunk and passed out.

She wrote;

“Pastor olawuni tunde be warned before i expose u.we fuck eachother at a hotel.u no dat,u n ur church secetary fucked i n my frd,but becos we were drunked,u dump us there n leave.u didnt drop our money.if u dnt pay our money i wil brg our picture out.i give u 24hrs send my 10k to the account send to u.i have no name to protect but u have a name to protect before i come with my girl to disgrace u in ur church.foolish pastor,na by force to f*ck.”


