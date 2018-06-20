Viral

Lady happy to be sharing a babydaddy with her best friend

A pretty young lady who is happy to be sharing a baby daddy with her best friend has taken to social media to make the announcement.

She shared a photo of herself and her best friend as she penned down a note which read;

“I am happy to say i am sharing a bab daddy with my best friend. She will be due in December while i will be due in January. If it was anybody else, i woulda fought but we are finally family fr, I love youuu

This isn’t how i wanted to tell everyone but what better day to announce than today. I always knew our kids would be bestfriends like us

Can’t wait to see my family”


You may also like

“Appreciate it if a girl says yes to your proposal” – Don Jazzy tells Nigerian men

Actress Toriola blasts Toyin Abraham, accuses her of faking her engagement

Missing OOU student and his girlfriend found dead after going on a date with his car

Nigerian man narrates how his 5yr old daughter chose him after bitter custody battle with his babymama

Boyfriend on the run after attacking his pregnant girlfriend in her sleep (photos)

Photos: Lesbian Lovers kicked out of Uber for kissing & touching in back seat

Fans call out ex-BBNaija housemate, Princess over her surprising big hips

“Nigerian Men Are The Best, They Spend On Ladies Well” – South Africa Lady Says

S.A Lady gushes over Nigerian men, wishes to marry one

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *