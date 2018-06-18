Trending

Lady Set To Meet Her Would-be Parent-In-law, Refuses To Remove Her Nose Ring

A tweet has started a debate on twitter recently on what to compromise on for the in-laws. The twitter user took to his space to talk about how a girl got into a fight with her fiance because of her refusal to remove nosering to meet his parents.Some people insist the girl should not remove her nose ring because if her man is okay with it, his parents too must accept it like that.

But some are of the opinion that she should remove it as first impression matters. Read their reactions and share your thoughts as well.

See screenshot of conversation below;

