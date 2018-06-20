Lady shares photos of the G-Wagon her baby daddy gave her on her baby shower

A pretty lady who goes by the name ‘Vicky’ has just taken to social media to show off her baby shower gift, a brand new G-wagon that her babydaddy purchased for her.

The Heavily pregnant Vicky, got the shock of her life as her boyfriend Surprised her with a brand new G-Wagon during her Baby shower, Even the baby will be rushing to come out.

The Obviously exited lady shared the photos and captioned it:

”Thanks babe for my car, I’m so grateful for everything. You spoil me rotten � me and my baby will be riding in style now �”

