Lagos Rings As MTN Nigeria Closes Its 21 Days Of Y’ello Care Campaign

Ikoyi, Lagos, bubbled with festivities on Thursday, 21st June, 2018, as MTN Nigeria’s 21 Days Of Y’ello Care annual CSR Campaign came to an end amidst thunderous applause at the Headquarters in Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos. Hundreds of employees of the company and students from various institutions of learning around the country gathered at the Headquarters to celebrate.

The theme “Creating A Brighter Life”, has been the driving force of the past twenty-one days and this has been apparent in the hundreds of lives touched this month. The company has focused on the Nigerian youth with the many activities under the program which have united all recipients irrespective of backgrounds or age.

Since the campaign launch on the 1st of June, 2018, staff of the company have visited numerous Skills Acquisition Centres, Secondary and tertiary institutions to train students on ICT, digital marketing, online businesses and rhesus incompatibility, and other topics.

The Campaign culminated in the Y’ello Career Fair and a Closing Ceremony on Thursday, 21st June, 2018. The 21 Days has afforded MTN a golden opportunity to do more for the Nigerian society and also empower the youth in more strategic and enabling ways.

The Fair had numerous students in attendance and was filled with both fun and enlightening activities including interactive sessions where awards of laptops, tablets and other devices were given out.

The highlight of the Closing ceremony was the introduction of the “Ring The Bell” initiative by Esther Akinnukawe, Human Resources Executive, MTN Nigeria, who explained that the bell will be rung to announce a notable initiative in MTN Nigeria. Awards were also given to MTN Staff who had distinguished themselves in varying areas.


