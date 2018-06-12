Trending

Lagos set aside June 12 to celebrate MKO Abiola, Unveils Late MKO’s Statue

It’s June 12, a day set aside to celebrate late MKO Abiola – Democracy hero and today the Lagos State Government has unveiled a new statue of the businessman cum politician.

25-years after the death of MKO Abiola who was the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election which was annulled, he has been honoured with the highest national award in the nation.

The Lagos State Government celebrated the anniversary of the newly reinstated GCFR at the MKO Abiola Garden at Alapere. The event was themed ‘Restructuring: An antidote for effective and efficient polity’


