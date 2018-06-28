Lagos State Government releases Statement on Tanker Explosion

The Lagos State Government has released a statement commiserating with the families of those who lost their lives in the tanker explosion on Otedola Bridge.

30 vehicles had been reported burnt after a tanker exploded on the bridge.

Rescue agencies have been able to put out the fire.

The Lagos State Government, in the statement, said its thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims.

On behalf of the Lagos State Government, we extend our deepest commiseration to the families of persons who lost their lives as well as properties to the incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of pain and grief.

As a government, we would not relent in putting measures in place to ensure safety of lives and property of all residents.

