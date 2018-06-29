Entertainment, Gossip, News

Lagos Tanker Explosion: 3-year-old boy declared missing

A 3-year-old boy has been reported missing in the midst of the unfortunate tanker accident that happened at Otedola bridge, Berger on Lagos Ibadan Expressway, yesterday evening.

The boy in this picture is a three year old named Eyitayo. He was involved in the unfortunate tanker accident with his Mother, twin sister and the Driver at Otedola bridge yesterday evening.

They were a few cars away from the tanker when the explosion occurred. The Driver (Mr. Joseph) carried Eyitayo while the mother escaped with Eyitoke(Eyitayos Twin).

The where about of Eyitayo and Mr. Joseph is still unknown as all attempts to trace them at the scene of the accident proved abortive. Anyone with information should pls call 08033148161 or approach nearest police station.

tanker explosion

