Trending

Lagos Tanker Explosion: 3-yr-old boy declared missing

A 3-year-old boy has been declared missing after the tanker accident that occurred yesterday at Otedola bridge, Berger on Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

A victim of the unfortunate incident has cried out saying that the boy, identified as Eyitayo was with the driver, his mother and his twin sister.

He shared a photo of the boy and captioned a message on how to contact them if found;

The boy in this picture is a three year old named Eyitayo. He was involved in the unfortunate tanker accident with his Mother, twin sister and the Driver at Otedola bridge yesterday evening. They were a few cars away from the tanker when the explosion occurred.

The Driver (Mr. Joseph) carried Eyitayo while the mother escaped with Eyitoke(Eyitayos Twin). The where about of Eyitayo and Mr. Joseph is still unknown as all attempts to trace them at the scene of the accident proved abortive. Anyone with information should pls call 08033148161 or approach nearest police station.


You may also like

16-year-old killer of Nigerian teenager murdered in London arrested

Prayer is not the key: Nigerians react to ‘pray for Nigeria’ response whenever tragedy occurs

Man Who Couldn’t Swim Saves Drowning Boy And Dies

Five Diabolic Things Yahoo Boys Now Do To Get Wealthy

Foolishness killed those that died in Lagos tanker explosion – Eyewitness

”Nigeria wIll keep getting poorer if we keep bearing children” – Minister of Trade, Okechukwu Enelemah

‘My father in-law did not cause Plateau killings and Lagos explosion’ – President Buhari’s Son in-law, Ahmed, slams lady

Lagos Tanker Explosion: Apostle Suleiman prophecy on certain “danger dates” surface online

Plateau killings: How a Brave Imam prevented 262 Christians from being killed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *