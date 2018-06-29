Entertainment, Gossip, News

Lagos Tanker Explosion: Apostle Suleiman prophecy on certain “danger dates” surface online

A recording of some new prophecies by Apostle Suleiman has gone viral on social media following the fatal accident that occurred yesterday.

In the alleged voice note, the prophet mentioned about six or seven dates and asked Nigerians to be weary of the dates as they have dangers looming over them.

People are now beginning to take note of the dates especially after being coincidental with the recent Plateau mass killing and Fatal Otedola Bridge accident.

In the viral piece, the dates “23rd of June, Saturday, 28th of June, 12th of July, 3oth of July, 11th of August.” were noted and this warning followed “Don’t travel outside Lagos and into Lagos….”

See detailed screenshot below:

