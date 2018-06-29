Lagos Tanker Explosion: Eyewitness shares ‘What really happened’, says those who died were foolish

A Nigerian man identified as OtunbaKush who says he was at the scene of Yesterday’s Tanker incident has taken to twitter to share his story of what really caused the tragedy.

He tweeted;

First it wasn’t that tanker drivers fault, a commercial bus dropped off passenger where there was no bustop and entered d fast land back without looking at his side mirror

The tanker guy tried avoiding an accident but look at what happened at the end, he stepped on his brakes, hit the partition and tripped over, now here is d part that got me like we are really mad in d country, ignorance kill all the people that died

that tanker didn’t explode immediately, people had 1min to save themselves, every minute counts in a n accident, people were trying to save their cars instead of their lives, there was a camry infront of the tanker, man was actually trying to reverse his car, he was so foolish

Save yourself and savage the car later, fire and electricity are like the same, from one path to the other, now assumption kill us for this country, people were in their car making videos instead of running away, fire started, panic sets in, I watched as people got burnt

It became a struggle contest, who’s gonna come out first, fire rounded them up, what they should have done first, dey did it last and paused with their lives, may their soul rest in peace.. But foolishness killed those that died on that bridge… God forgive all their sins.

