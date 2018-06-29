Lagos tanker Explosion : Man claims he saw the corpse of missing 3-year-old boy

A man has claimed he saw the corpse of 3-year-old boy identified as Eyitayo who was declared, following the tanker explosion which occurred at Otedola Bridge in Lagos State.

Photos of the 3-year-old boy went viral this morning after he as declared missing by a family member.

According to the lady who shared his photo, the boy, Eyitayo was involved in the unfortunate fuel tanker accident with his mother, twin sister and the Driver at Otedola bridge yesterday evening.

They were a few cars away from the tanker when the explosion occurred.

The Driver (Mr. Joseph) carried Eyitayo while the mother escaped with Eyitoke (Eyitayo’s Twin).

The whereabout of Eyitayo and Mr. Joseph is still unknown as all attempts to trace them at the scene of the accident proved abortive.

Actor, Yemi Solade shared the story on his Instagram page, and he got a response from a friend that the boy is dead.

According to the person, he saw the corpse of the boy on the floor. See below;

The Lagos state Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, giving an update on the tanker accident earlier today, said a minor was among those burnt beyond recognition.

LASEMA said;

On getting to the scene of the incident it was discovered that a Mack tanker truck loaded with 33 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) moving inward Berger at about 5:23pm, fell and spilled its content on the road resulting into fire outbreak. Further investigation by the Lasema Response Team.

Unfortunately 9 bodies were confirmed dead and recovered from the scene (8 adults and 1 minor) and 4 persons sustain various degrees of injuries and taken to the hospital. A total number of 54 vehicles were completely burnt as a result of the inferno.

The Agency’s LASEMA Response Team, men of Lagos State Fire Service, LRU fire, LSNC, NSCDC, FRSC, LASAMBUS, LASTMA, SEHMU, LSPWC and Nigeria Police Force from Alausa and Isheri Division were the responders present at the scene. Effort on going to recover all burnt vehicles off the road. Recovery operations ongoing.

General Manager LASEMA

Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu

