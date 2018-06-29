Lagos Tanker Explosion: Nigerian Celebrities react

There was a fuel-laden tanker explosion along the Otedola bridge axis of Berger along Lagos-Ibadan expressway yesterday evening.

The blaze engulfed many vehicles and lives as well.

Some celebrities have now taken to different social media platforms to react to the really sad accident.

Singer Don Jazzy has reacted to the Incident, The mavin boss said its a Bad Omen..

He has already changed his Twitter Avi to Total Darkness, empty space.

Other celebrities like Davido, Runtown, Reekado Banks and even ex-vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar have also taken to social media to show their love and support and also send their prayers to the bereaved families and Nigeria.

See posts below:

