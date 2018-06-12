Local News

LASEMA Gives Update On Unidentified Woman Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon

 

File Photo

It would be recalled that there is news about a lady who packed her car on the Third Mainland Bridge at about 6pm on June 10 and jumped into the lagoon.

The General Manager of LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu, who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos, appealed to the public for relevant information regarding the incident.

Tiamiyu said: “Anybody with useful information of any missing person should report to the nearest police station or any office of the agency.”

He said such information would give the agency the hint on the incident.

He said: “We are still carrying out our search and rescue at the lagoon.

“Both the Marine Police and the Lagos State Waterway Authority are still there to see if there is any floating body.”

Tiamiyu said the owner of the Ford Explorer Sports Utility Van trending on the social media had nothing to do with the incident.

“He was only trying to help. He and his wife are okay,” he said.

The Lagos State Police Command had earlier on Monday said it had commenced investigation into the report that an unidentified lady allegedly parked her car on the Third Mainland Bridge and jumped into the lagoon. 

