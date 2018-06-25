Lasu student jumps into Lagos Lagoon (video)

A student of the Lagos State University (LASU), identified as Kingsley Gabriel, today, jumped into the Lagos Lagoon, just weeks after a woman was alleged to have jumped into the lagoon in the state.

According to what we gathere, Gabriel jumped from Falomo bridge into the Lagoon at around 11 am with no reasons for his action.

Confirming the act, General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, Mr. Damilola Emmanuel, lamented that the act was becoming rampant worrisome on Lagos waterways.

According to him, the student was quickly rescued from drowning in the water by LASWA rescue officials who responded swiftly to the incident, jumping into the lagoon to prevent him from drowning.

An official of LASWA hinted that after his rescue, Gabriel was taken to the Falomo Police Station, for onward interrogation. It was not clear why Gabriel decided to end his life by jumping from the Falomo Bridge into the water, even as efforts to interview the student proved abortive. Efforts to get the Police Public Relation Officer, Chike Oti, proved abortive.

He didn’t return calls and text sent to him. It would be recalled that a woman was said to have jumped into the Lagoon from Third Mainland Bridge and was never seen since then.

