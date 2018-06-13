Lawmaker Suspended For ‘Sleeping On Duty, Absenteeism’

Ekiti House of Assembly

A member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly identified as Sunday Akinniyi, from Ikere constituency II, who was also accused of sleeping on duty and absenteeism, has been suspended indefinitely for allegedly conducting himself in a violent manner at plenary.

According to PREMIUM Times , the house reached the decision to suspend the lawmaker, who was recently removed as Chief Whip, after receiving a report of its ad-hoc disciplinary committee headed by Fajemilehin Ayodele.

The report stated that Akinniyi was involved in “violent conduct against other members, absenteeism, sleeping on duty, gross abuse of office, anti party activities, and engaging in activities capable of bringing down the dignity of the House.

It was gathered that Akinniyi is suffering political persecution with his suspension coinciding with the political tensions in Ekiti State in the battle of who becomes governor on July 14.

The lawmaker who is the oldest member of the house, is said to be an associate of a former PDP governorship aspirant, Dayo Adeyeye, who has now decamped to the All Progressives Congress.

Another lawmaker who was known to have sympathy for Adeyeye, Segun Adewumi, was also recently removed as the Deputy Speaker.

Wednesday’s suspension came on the heels of reports that Messrs Adewumi and Akinniyi had planned to defect to the APC.

In his report submitted to the assembly, Fajemilehin said that all efforts geared towards getting the lawmaker to defend himself proved abortive due to his refusal to honour the invitation of the committee.

The call for his suspension was unanimous at plenary, after they chided Mr Akinniyi for his “highly unbecoming” conduct.

