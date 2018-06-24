Leave APC and stop complaining bitterly – Nigerians attack senator Shehu Sani

In what could be interpreted as Senator Shehu Sani’s response to the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s recent change of slogan from ‘Change’ to ‘Progress’, Nigerians have thrown all sorts of jabs at him.

The Lawmaker from Kaduna state had taken to Twitter on Sunday to drop his two cents on the APC’s new slogan change. He wrote “A sellotape cannot conceal or cure a wound. Coloring the head of a vulture cannot turn it to an Eagle”, a comment that earned him series of backlash from some Nigerian Twitter users.

He wrote;

A sellotape cannot conceal or cure a wound.

Coloring the head of a vulture cannot turn it to an Eagle. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) June 24, 2018

Many Nigerians on Twitter immediately attacked him for his comment, advising him to leave the party, if his ideologies no longer match that of APC. Some were even of the view that leaving APC was a more honourable thing to do, instead of staying bitter at everything the party does.

See what they wrote

You can not continue to be on the fence at this critical period. You either IN or OUT. Save yourself all the figures of speech. The Ship got a new Captain. — Olatunji O.R (@olatunji1080) June 24, 2018

The successful Apc congress is not what u anticipated I can see,I’m sure u had arranged ur usual proverbial tweets in waiting.only to be disappointed — Mr Ossie! (@francis_osita) June 24, 2018

Someone is eating a food and complaining that the soup is not sweet best thing for that person to do is to stop eating the food or stop complaining about that the soup is not sweet simple — Iykebishop obiefule (@Iykebishop3) June 24, 2018

Senator Sani I like you so much but if you are not satisfy with what is going on in APC pls dump them and move to your PDP. is either you are with your party or against them,stop painting yourself as a saint and your party and the government as evil.thank you sir — Oyetubo Yomi (@yomi_oyetubo) June 24, 2018

Oga all ur grammar no go help, u better enter the moving train of success not to end up entering one chance wch will ruin ur political career — Sani B (@Sanibeee400) June 24, 2018