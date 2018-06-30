Leo and Cee-C spark dating rumours with romantic dinner. (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Cee-C and Leo have caused quite a stir amongst their fans after they sparked dating rumours with a quite romantic dinner at her house earlier this evening.

Madam Cee-C hosted Leo to a dinner at her house and from the look of things, it seems as though the duo have been up to something for a while now… as speculated.

In a live video shared on Cee-C’s Instagram account, Leo can be seen in her kitchen, sitting and talking with her, whilst she prepared dinner.

They looked every bit like a couple as Cee-C made a sweet gesture while Leo was eating the food she’d cooked.

