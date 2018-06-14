Entertainment, Gossip

Linda Ikeji meets Afeez Agoro, Tallest Man In Nigeria (Photo)

Millionaire blogger, Linda Ikeji shared this photo of her and Nigeria’s tallest man, Afeez Agoro and revealed he would be coming on one of her TV shows.

According to her post on IG, Afeez Agoro could have stopped growing in his 20s but Nigerian doctors didn’t know what was wrong with him.

Sharing the photo above, Linda wrote:

“See who is coming on Linda Ikeji TV. Afeez Agoro, Nigeria’s tallest man! His story is incredible. He could have stopped growing in his 20s but Nigerian doctors didn’t know what was wrong with him and didn’t know what to do for him until he met US doctors. His story is coming as a docu-series.”

