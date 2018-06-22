Entertainment

Linda Ikeji Sends Out Public And Official Warning About Her Baby

Nigerian celebrity blogger and media mogul, Linda Ikeji has sent out a public warning to her fans and family ahead of the birth of her son.

Linda doesn’t want her being wealth and able to get anything for herself be a reason people won’t get her baby gifts for her son.

Read her lovely post below…

“Now let me make a very public and official warning. People always say ‘Linda has money, Linda has money’ so people hardly give me anything. . ‘What do you give a woman who can buy anything she wants?’, they say. Is that so? Pls pls, I don’t want to hear that nonsense when my son is born. I want gifts! Baby gifts. So all of you be warned! And start preparing “


