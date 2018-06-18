Entertainment, Viral

Little Taju meets Oyo state governor and his wife (Photos)

Tajudeen Ibrahim Agbabiaka, popularly known has Taju, has met with the Governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi and his wife, Dr Florence Ajimobi.

Taju became a social media sensation after a video which went viral showed him getting mocked for trying to learn English language.

The zeal he showed while trying to ;earn the language attracted the attention of celebrities who swung to action to help ensure he gets educated.

Some of the celebrities who have opted to help him are Don Jazzy and AY comedian.

However, the Oyo state government has taken responsibility and custody of the child through the child welfare unit of the state government.

The state’s first lady used the opportunity to reiterated her commitment to improving the quality of life of children and urged the young parents not to be irresponsible to the role of training their children but care for the children with the required nourishment and basics of life.

The state government has reiterated its commitment to reducing the vulnerability of children and the under privileged in the state.


