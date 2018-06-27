Lolo1 finally reacts after she was trashed on social media for rocking a ‘s*xy’ outfit

Lolo 1, popular Wazobia FM OAP and Actress has reacted to the critics who came for her after she shared a picture of herself rocking a sexy outfit.

Most people felt her clothes were too appealing for a woman who has had 4 children.

According to her top commenters, she stepped out as if she was desperate to hijack the men of other women.

See reactions below:

The actress after deleting the photo said she loves herself and cannot live her life according to people’s thoughts and wants. She wrote:

Laugh in the midst of trials

Because none are built to last

The expiry date is on every drug purchased

An overcomer does not sit with naysayers

Every bit of us is carefully crafted

Big boobs,big stomach,big arms,big bum,big any you thing you have was upon you on creation

So don’t let anyone who has no say in your creation make you feel less

#notobodyshaming

#bigstomachisnotacurse especially if treasures was incubated there

#weightlossisachallenge

#flabbyarmsdontmakeyoulessbeautiful

#saggingbreastsarenormalifyourbreastisnotplastic

#strechmarksarebattlescars

#womenyouarebeautiful

I OMOTUNDE cannot bow to people whose life has no joy

If you need joy permanently find Jesus biko!

Leave a Comment…

comments