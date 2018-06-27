Lolo1 finally reacts after she was trashed on social media for rocking a ‘s*xy’ outfit

Lolo 1, popular Wazobia FM OAP and Actress has reacted to the critics who came for her after she shared a picture of herself rocking a sexy outfit.
Most people felt her clothes were too appealing for a woman who has had 4 children.
According to her top commenters, she stepped out as if she was desperate to hijack the men of other women.
The actress after deleting the photo said she loves herself and cannot live her life according to people’s thoughts and wants. She wrote:
Laugh in the midst of trials
Because none are built to last
The expiry date is on every drug purchased
An overcomer does not sit with naysayers
Every bit of us is carefully crafted
Big boobs,big stomach,big arms,big bum,big any you thing you have was upon you on creation
So don’t let anyone who has no say in your creation make you feel less
#notobodyshaming
#bigstomachisnotacurse especially if treasures was incubated there
#weightlossisachallenge
#flabbyarmsdontmakeyoulessbeautiful
#saggingbreastsarenormalifyourbreastisnotplastic
#strechmarksarebattlescars
#womenyouarebeautiful
I OMOTUNDE cannot bow to people whose life has no joy
If you need joy permanently find Jesus biko!
