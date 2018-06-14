Lolu back with his ex ‘dodo’, after announcing that he’s single ?(Photo)

Big Brother Naija Double Wahala might have ‘come and gone’, but the housemates have not stopped being in the news since the show ended.

It appears Lolu and Anto’s relationship didn’t take off or is over as Lolu revealed he’s single in a tweet earlier today.

Lolu had tweeted ;

Excuse me..

I am SINGLE and if/when that status changes, I would be the FIRST to tell the world.

However, I would not tolerate any name calling in my mentions.

You have been warned..

Ps: Shot shooters are welcome.

Even more intriguing his the fact that, his ex,Dodo whom he openly dumped for Anto,shared a photo which shows him in the background .

A closer look at photos shared by them on their individual Instagram pages could show the duo have indeed reunited .

While it’s not known if the reunion was done in secret, it would be worthy of note that during their time in the BBNaija house, Lolu reportedly dumped ‘dodo’ for Anto.

See Photos Below:

