Entertainment, Viral

Lolu Reportedly Reunites With Ex-Girlfriend (Photos)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Lolu has reunited with Dodo, the lady he talked about in Biggie’s diary room and also ‘dumped’ for Anto when she confronted him about it.

Recall that Lolu was all over his love interest, Anto despite having Dodo outside the house. He even removed the red bracelet Dodo gave him, just to please Anto.

Well, it seems Dodo has reclaimed her man. We came across a photo she shared online, and we recognized the man in the background to be Lolu, because he posted similar photo early last week.

Could they be back together? Well, we are not sure of that yet, because Lolu declared he is single in a tweet he posted yesterday.

-gistreel


You may also like

New Music: May D Ft. Oskido X Mayorkun – 9 Lives

Russians are being taught how to smile in welcoming tourists as World Cup kicks off today

‘Ladies, No Matter How Hot A Nigerian Guy Is, Never Ask Him Out’ – Nigerian Lady

I only inserted my finger, says man accused of defling 15 year old girl

Sylvester ‘Rambo’ Stallone under probe for sexual assault

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma replies fans who say she is not pretty (Screenshot)

Music: Zmny Ft. Olamide – Carbon Copy

D’banj spends quality time with son Daniel Oyebanjo III (Photos)

Ahmed Musa acquires latest Range Rover Velar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *