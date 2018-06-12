Mad Man Roaming The Street For The Past 10 Years Allegedly Healed By Female Evangelist (Photos)

The alleged mad man healed by Evangelist

A mentally disabled man known as ‘Pastor’ has been reportedly healed by an evangelist in Ikole local government area of Ekiti state on Saturday. The mentally unstable man has been reportedly roaming the street of Ikole-Ekiti for the past 10 years.

The news shared by Victor Moyo from Ekiti has left tongues wagging on social media.

After his alleged healing, he was given a bath and haircut and later identified himself as Adekunle Akomolafe from Akure.

Read below: “A long year mad man who has been roaming on the street of Ikole-Ekiti in Ikole local government area of Ekiti state for over ten years was miraculously healed today, the mad man popularly called ‘Pastor’ got healed when some members of winners church were going on street evangelism, they met the mad man where he was laying beside the street and he stood up and asked them to pray for him, one woman among the evangelists prayed for him and thereafter the mad man said they should barb his hair for him which they did in the presence of many people that have gathered to witness what was going on.

After the barbing, his behavior and utterances turned normal and was apparently feeling ashamed which signaled that he has regained his mentality, he demanded that they should take him to the church and he was taken to the living faith church (Winners) at Oba Adeleye road, corner Folusho in Ikole and hundreds of people mobbed the scene to see what has happened.

He gave his name as Adekunle Akomolafe from Akure, He was given soap and water to bath and later said he is feeling sleepy,

I got to the scene and met with the head pastor of the church Pastor Ikechukwu Okafor who gave hint of the whole scenario, he said anyone who wish to see the man should come to the church by 9am tomorrow, he said efforts are been made to get his relations.

I am presently writing from the church and as I write, the healed man is just waking up from his sleep that has lasted for over 45 minutes.

