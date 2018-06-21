Mamuzee twins abandoned their mother for 17 years because a pastor told them she’s a ‘witch’ – Daddy Showkey (Video)

Daddy Showkey took to his IG page this morning to blast singing duo, Anthonio Akpos Dixon and Andre Andos Dixon aka Mamuzee twins for abandoning their mother until she died and then rushing to their social media pages to mourn her.

The singing duo lost their mum recently and Andre took to his IG page to pay her a tribute

”Romans 6: 5.

For if we have been planted together in the likeness of his death, we shall be also in the likeness of his resurrection:

It please’s God to call my Mom, yesterday back unto His glory!

Adieu Mommy……Rest in perfect peace in the bossom of Lord”

Daddy showkey in his video said this is hypocritical of the twins as they abandoned their mother until she died.

Daddy Showkey explained why he took to social media to call them out saying ;

‘four days ago after they called me that the woman has been sick for a long time, I called the twins and told them to go and see their their mum and they said they are at a church in Warri doing 10 days fasting.

They even told me that its their pastor that’s telling them to stay away from their mother because they’ve been married for years with no child. And I asked why didn’t the woman who gave birth to 10 of you not kill any one? why didn’t she kill us all when we were all struggling in Ajegunle and she was the only one taking care of us?

‘I didn’t intend to say anything about this issue but when I saw their post on Instagram, I dropped a comment on it and they deleted it, that’s why i went on my page to call them out. Its so sad that they don’t know the value of motherhood’.

He also blasted clergymen who tell people that their mothers are witches.

