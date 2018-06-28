Entertainment, Gossip

Mamuzee Twins fire shots at Daddy Showkey after he accused them of abandoning their mother

Mamuzee twins were sometime ago publicly slammed by Daddy Showkey for neglecting their mother for 17 years which ultimately led to her death.

They have now returned to social media today to reply Daddy Showkey in a post.

Daddy Showkey in one of his many videos said he can no longer be friends with people like Mamuzee Twins who abandon their mother.

Mamuzee wrote: ‘If there is GRACE of GOD in your life, then enemies are inevitable. If no one has ever gossiped or talked bad about you, it means nothing good has ever happened to you. Never feel bad when old friends become new enemies. They are just tired of pretending to be friends’.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Nicki Minaj Shares New Sexually Explicit Teaser of Post Malone’s ‘Ball For Me

Iggy Azalea flaunts her portable backside in skimpy shorts. (Photos)

“I’m done with christianity, it has brought me turmoil” – Kemi Olunloyo

Sweet Love : Young Nigerian man shows off his old white bride (Photos)

Curvy Corp member raises alarm as her boss at her PPA allegedly pressures her for s*x

Rapper proposes to his longtime girlfriend hours before heading to prison for the next 20 years

‘Never feel bad when old friends become new enemies’ – Mamuzee Twins fire shots at Daddy Showkey

“My marriage to Obasanjo’s son, a nightmare! He abandoned me during our honeymoon…hates touching me – Wife

Davido shares Lovely photo of his latest girlfriend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *