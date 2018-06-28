Mamuzee Twins fire shots at Daddy Showkey after he accused them of abandoning their mother

Mamuzee twins were sometime ago publicly slammed by Daddy Showkey for neglecting their mother for 17 years which ultimately led to her death.

They have now returned to social media today to reply Daddy Showkey in a post.

Daddy Showkey in one of his many videos said he can no longer be friends with people like Mamuzee Twins who abandon their mother.

Mamuzee wrote: ‘If there is GRACE of GOD in your life, then enemies are inevitable. If no one has ever gossiped or talked bad about you, it means nothing good has ever happened to you. Never feel bad when old friends become new enemies. They are just tired of pretending to be friends’.

