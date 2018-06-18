Entertainment, Viral

Man Calls BBNaija’s Ex-housemate, Alex A Fool, Says Tobi Bakre Will Use And Dump Her

After the show, she’s been most of the time, been spotted with bestie, Tobi as they attend media rounds and functions together.
Her familiarity with the gentleman is what has got an IG user thinking and taking to the comment section to blast her.
Because of her ‘association’ with Tobi, an IG user has blasted her saying the latter will only use and dump her and wonders why she’s not spotted with her own family members.
The user wrote,

“Alex is not just a fool but a shegoat at that….never seen an igbo girl this behave this stupid seriously …after the bb show what stopped Alex from going to her house ?”“Was she driven away from her house pls…? Stop deceiving urself because topi will only fuck n dump ur dirty igbo ass.”


You may also like

Little Taju meets Oyo state governor and his wife (Photos)

Bill Gates celebrates his dad on Father’s Day, says he’s the real ‘Bill Gates’

Royal Family prepares for first royal gay wedding

Nigerian celebrities Step Out For MET Gala Themed Event In Stunning Outfits

You Deserve Some Accolades’ – John Dumelo Praises Nadia Buari on the birth of her 4th Child

SARS operatives allegedly invade hostels at Adekunle Ajasin University in Ondo State at 4a.m, beat up students for refusing to let them in

Music: Teni – Fake Jersey

Photo of singer, Tekno and his one month old daughter as he celebrates Father’s Day

Actor, Richard Mofe Damijo shares rare photo of his late dad as he remembers him on Father’s Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *