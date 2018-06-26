Viral

Man Exposes Girlfriend For Cheating On Her Birthday (Video)

A man left his girlfriend shocked after pretending he was about to surprise her on her birthday only to expose her for cheating with another man named Hubert.

In the viral video shared online, the man blindfolded his girlfriend and led her into his apartment where he already had her properties wrapped like a birthday gift.

When they got to her belongings, he asked her to remove the blindfold and as she removed it, expecting the big surprise, he exposed her there and then for cheating with another man and then asked her to take all her things and leave his house.

Watch the video below.

Dude Exposes Girlfriend For Cheating On Her Birthday #Flyheight

A post shared by FlyHeight (@flyheightvideos) on

-Gistreel


You may also like

Dbanj’s Wife Reportedly Placed On Suicide Watch After Son’s Death

Bishop David Oyedepo spits fire, lays curse on Plateau killers

Tunde and Wunmi Obe celebrate 20th wedding anniversary and 30 years of friendship

Man offers free hair cut to President Buhari for 1 year to save N86m off the Nation’s Budget

Outrage after president labels God as ‘Stupid’ and ‘Son of a b*tch’.

Daughters of billionaire, Indimi at war as one sets to wed the other’s ex

Actress Nkechi Blessing Turns Brand New Car Into Closet

15-yr-old Nigerian Rapper stabbed to death after Birthday party in London

Throwback Photos Of D’banj’s Late Son, Daniel D’ Third

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *