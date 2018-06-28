Entertainment, Gossip

Man flies his girlfriend all the way to Greece just to propose to her (Photos)

An unidentified man gave his lady the most amazing proposal ever!

He took his woman outside the country, paid for an expensive dinner in one of the most beautiful places in the world, Santorini Greece, and popped the question with a beautiful Diamond ring.

The lady identified as Jasmine is now feeling like the happiest girl in the World.

In her words:

“This man has just made me the happiest woman on this planet! My best friend, my partner in crime, my lover decided to fly me across the world to make me his fiancé!!!

“I love you so much baby and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.

“All of the detail and planning that went into this trip is unbelievable and I will never forget this experience. We’re getting married!!! 👰🏾💍”

Congrats to them!!

See more photos below:

