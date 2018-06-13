Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Man gazes under his fiancee’s legs as she opens them wide in pre-wedding shoot (Photos)

A quite lovely couple have shared their pre-wedding pictures ahead of the blissful ceremony set to hold in few weeks – these photos has got them trending online for obvious reason.

The soon-to-be bride who hails from Urualla in Rivers state, shared the pre-wedding pictures of her and her partner on Facebook and got tongues wagging in the process.

In one of the pictures, the husband-to-be is seen laying on the ground as he looked directly under his partner’s legs as she opened them wide for him..

What a wawu…

Photos below:

