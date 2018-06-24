Entertainment, Gossip, News

Man paraded alongside the pregnant goat he stole in Anambra state

A young man who takes delight in stealing domestic animals in and around Ekwulobia, the Aguata Local government headquarters in Anambra state, has been caught by the eagle eyed Umuchiana Village Vigilante group.

The young man in his mid twenties, a non indigene of the town confessed stealing a pregnant goat in Okpo village some days ago and was allegedly heading to the home of his accomplice buyer when he was nabbed.

The suspect was paraded at the Umuchiana village hall this morning amid jeers from bystanders.

Reports said that after removing the animal from the tether at the home of its owner, he tied it in a motorcycle and headed from Ezinifite road down to Umuchiana before the security men from Umuchiana village caught him in a sentry post along COC Ezenwa road.

The suspect was later handed over to the anti crime department of the Aguata divisional Police headquarters Ekwulobia.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Sad!!! D’banj loses his 1 year old son, Daniel D’Third

Fela Kuti’s daughter shares seductive photo, dares women to compete with “a glorious beauty” like herself over a man

Bobrisky slams his former stylist, Seun for saying he is a ritualist and destiny user

How Ahmed Musa Proved Buhari to Be a Liar — By Reno Omokri

Viral video of Kizz Daniel and Seyi Shay cuddling and kissing

“Why I reported my neighbor to Police”- Cossy Orjiakor reveals

Muyiwa Ademola pens loving message to wife as they celebrate 12th wedding anniversary

“F**k who talks s**ts about you and make your cash” – BBNaija Gifty

Catholic Priest suspended for rapping during church service, says he uses rap music to bring youths to the church

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *