Man Recreates Wizkid Face Mask Photo With Polythene Bag, Nigerians React (Photos)
Wizkid who became the first African singer to walk the run way at a recently concluded Fashion show with British supermodel, Naomi Campbell, appears to have a die-hard fan who desperately want to look like him.
Wizkid has of recent been performing in his sold out concerts wearing masks, and he also wore a mask to the fashion show. The passionate fan recreated Wizkid’s face mask and Gold necklace photo with polythene bag and fans are going wild on social media about it.