Entertainment

Man Recreates Wizkid Face Mask Photo With Polythene Bag, Nigerians React (Photos)

Wizkid who became the first African singer to walk the run way at a recently concluded Fashion show with British supermodel, Naomi Campbell, appears to have a die-hard fan who desperately want to look like him.

Wizkid has of recent been performing in his sold out concerts wearing masks, and he also wore a mask to the fashion show. The passionate fan recreated Wizkid’s face mask and Gold necklace photo with polythene bag and fans are going wild on social media about it.

See reactions below…


