Man reveals how a SARS officer went through his wife’s nude pictures in Lagos

A Nigerian man, Oladimeji has taken to Twitter to reveal how Some Operatives of the special anti-robbery squad SARS stopped him and his wife and harassed them in Lagos.

Oladimeji revealed that the armed officers after searching him, started viewing some nude photos of his wife in his phone.

My wife and I just got stopped by SARS and I haven’t felt more violated and powerless. Our offense? I look like a yahoo boy because I had on a face cap, t-shirt, short and neck piece.

I pride myself on defending in all things but today, she had to come out of the taxify and stand by their bus door while they interrogated me.

I knew my rights but I'm not about to argue people with guns and apparently above the law. — Oladimeji (@TheNewGeneral) June 23, 2018

They demanded my ID card and kept insisting my wife leaves me to them while they looked through my phones. This man was going through unclad pictures of my wife and he kept trying to prove to me why it's no big deal — Oladimeji (@TheNewGeneral) June 23, 2018

Apparently, some people are angry that I have my wife's unclad pictures on my phone that is only accessible by my fingerprint or hers, my own wife ooo. LMAO — Oladimeji (@TheNewGeneral) June 23, 2018

The cap thing is a issue now…police have stopped a commercial taxi I was in on 2 occasions and peeped inside the taxi n I asked the taxi driver why they stopped him…he said it was because of me and apparently cos I was on face cap — Based on T.e.M.!.T.o.p.E. (@20twoz) June 23, 2018

Lmao. And to think I always resort to cap when I'm too tired to comb my afro — Oladimeji (@TheNewGeneral) June 23, 2018

And how many slaps were u given ? Or how much did they collected from u? — SLY 我是狡猾的歌.MUSA (@iamslysong) June 23, 2018

Lol. Thankfully, none of that. I'm unusually calmly Behaved when I see guns. LMAO — Oladimeji (@TheNewGeneral) June 23, 2018

😂😂🤣🤣. Mehn nah Gun we dey talk now — SLY 我是狡猾的歌.MUSA (@iamslysong) June 23, 2018

Be glad you were with your wife. Story would definitely have been different if not. Was driving next to them one day on the 3rd mainland bridge traffic & I was legit scared. I ran to the extreme end of the lanes but you know traffic na, swerving &all. I couldn't park my car & run — BoRN SiNNeR (@QuSH_EL_LOBO) June 23, 2018