Man reveals how a SARS officer went through his wife’s nude pictures in Lagos

A Nigerian man, Oladimeji has taken to Twitter to reveal how Some Operatives of the special anti-robbery squad SARS stopped him and his wife and harassed them in Lagos.

Oladimeji revealed that the armed officers after searching him, started viewing some nude photos of his wife in his phone.

According to him;

My wife and I just got stopped by SARS and I haven’t felt more violated and powerless. Our offense? I look like a yahoo boy because I had on a face cap, t-shirt, short and neck piece.

Read more below;


