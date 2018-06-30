Trending

Man Reveals How He Survived Domestic Violence In The Hands Of His Wife

A young man who trades in the federal capital territory, Abuja, has revealed how he abandoned his marriage because of his wife’s domestic violence.

A young man who tied the knot when he was 25-years-old said he was a victim of domestic violence by his wife who always beat him because of her big size.

According to him, the last straw that broke the camel’s back was when she sat on top of him for almost 20 minutes which made him to faint in the process, and he had to abandon the marriage.

