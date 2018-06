A couple’s maternity photoshoot has immediately gone viral on social media and its for obvious reasons.

One of the photos show the man trying to test his strength by carrying his heavily pregnant wife; the man struggled so much, it’s even evident on his face.

The beautiful couple reportedly based in Abuja were full of excitment as they struck lovely poses together. The young man also knelt down to kiss the protruding tummy of his wife.

See more photos below:

-Akpraise